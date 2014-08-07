UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
(Corrects in headline to Q2 from Q4)
COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck posted second-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Thursday, but kept its operating profit and sales outlook for the full year.
Lundbeck reported a quarterly operating profit of 274 million Danish crowns ($49.21 million) after a loss of 506 million crowns in the same quarter last year when the result was hit by one-offs of 910 million crowns.
The second-quarter result was below an average 361 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..
The company kept its forecast for 2014 sales of around 13.5 billion crowns and operating profit of between 0.0 and 0.5 billion crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.5771 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
* Town and country financial corporation reports first-quarter 2017 net income and dividend