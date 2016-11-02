COPENHAGEN Nov 2 Danish pharmaceutical group
lifted its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts
after posting a better than expected quarterly result.
Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at 589 million
Danish crowns ($87.6 million), more than the 449 million
expected in a Reuters poll.
Lundbeck now expects 2016 revenue of 15.3 billion to 15.7
billion Danish crowns, up from a previous forecast of 14.6
billion to 15 billion crowns, and a full-year EBIT to reach 2.1
billion to 2.3 billon Danish crowns.
($1 = 6.7240 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Louise
Heavens)