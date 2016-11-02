* U.S. Q3 revenue up 33 pct
* CEO confident of price resilience
* Shares up 8 pct
By Annabella PultzNielsen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck raised its full-year revenue and profit
forecasts on Wednesday after third-quarter results showed a big
jump in U.S. sales, lifting its share price by 8 percent.
Lundbeck had plunged into the red, feeling the effects of
the earlier loss of patent protection for antidepressant
Cipralex, marketed as Lexapro in the United States. But the
100-year-old company has bounced back under CEO Kaare Schultz,
who took the helm in May last year with a pledge to reduce costs
by half a billion dollars and cut the workforce by a fifth.
In common with other big drug companies, Lundbeck's growth
expectations have become increasingly dependent on a U.S. market
where anger over high medicine prices is building, but Schultz
remains confident in the company's sales prospects.
"We are not worried about any price pressure in the U.S.
market. Our products are market leaders in treatment of serious
deceases such as depression, schizophrenia and Alzheimer's, and
we do not give discounts to increase volume," Schultz told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Third-quarter revenue in North America, which accounts for
more than half of total revenue, rose 33 percent while sales of
key products such as depression treatment Brintellix and
schizophrenia drug Rexulti grew by about 90 percent overall.
Shares in the company were up 8 percent at 232.30 Danish
crowns by 1131 GMT, against a 1.5 percent decline for the
benchmark index, and are up nearly 80 percent since
Schultz's arrival last year.
"We have had a very satisfactory development in the first
nine months, with an increase in sales and a substantial
improvement in earnings," Schultz said in a statement.
"The improvement means that we increase our financial
guidance for the full year."
Third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) came in at 589 million
Danish crowns ($87.6 million), beating the 449 million crowns
expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Lundbeck now expects 2016 revenue of between 15.3 billion
crowns and 15.7 billion crowns, up from a previous forecast of
14.6 billion crowns to 15 billion crowns.
Full-year EBIT is expected to reach between 2.1 billion
crowns and 2.3 billon Danish crowns, up from the previously
expected 1.5 billion crowns to 1.7 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.7240 Danish crowns)
