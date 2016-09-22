Sept 22 Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck A/S
said its late-stage study testing an experimental drug to treat
mild to
moderate Alzheimer's disease failed.
The company said both doses of its drug idalopirdine failed
to improve symptoms of the disease measured on a scale called
ADAS-cog in the study named Starshine.
Lundbeck added that idalopirdine was safe and
well-tolerated. The company was testing the drug in combination
with donepezil, a compound that forms the core of Pfizer Inc's
Alzheimer's treatment Aricept.
The Copenhagen-based company said both doses of
idalopirdine, being developed with Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Co Ltd, also failed to meet the secondary goals of the
study.
Lundbeck said two other late-stage studies of its
experimental drug would continue as planned and it expected data
from the two studies in the first quarter of 2017.
The company's shares closed up about 1 percent at 271.70
Danish crowns.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)