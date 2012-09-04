DHAKA, Sept 4 Swedish fashion group H&M
, sensitive to criticism about poor pay and conditions
at its clothing suppliers in Asia, on Tuesday urged Bangladesh
to lift its minimum wage and introduce annual pay reviews for
garment workers.
"We want to see a stable market in which people are treated
with respect, and where the workers are properly compensated by
their employers," chief executive Karl-Johan Persson said during
a visit to Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi factories, where some wages are as low as $37 a
month, make clothes for H&M and other major companies such as
Tesco, Wal-Mart, JC Penney, Marks &
Spencer, Kohl's and Carrefour.
But the killing of a labour activist and publicity over
unsanitary and unsafe working conditions in the country's 4,500
garment factories is worrying retailers anxious to protect their
brands.
Analysts believe that labour unrest and delayed shipping
schedules may erode the advantage to retailers of low prices.
Spanish rival Inditex has outperformed H&M in
recent quarters, helped by its broader range of brands and by
the fact it sources a smaller proportion of goods from Asia.
Earlier this year, a panel of judges in Cambodia, where H&M
also sources garments, urged clothes factory owners to pay more
and called on international fashion brands to do more to improve
working conditions.
H&M's Persson told a news conference he had met Bangladesh
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and urged the government to lift
the minimum wage and introduce annual wage reviews.
Persson, who said H&M intended to grow its business in
Bangladesh by 10-15 percent annually, said it was in the
country's interests to develop an advanced and mature textile
industry.
"If a proper review system is created and enforced, these
revisions will help address the basic needs of the workers and
bring greater stability to the market," he added.
H&M is the largest single buyer of Bangladeshi garments and
imports about $1.5 billion of readymade clothes from the
country, trade officials said.
Garments made up $19 billion of Bangladesh's total exports
of $24 billion in the year ended in June, 2012, according to
government data.