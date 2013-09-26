BRIEF-Tata Motors March group global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 Hennes & Mauritz CEO Karl-Johan Persson told a news conference: * H&m CEO says COS has turnover of "several billion" sek with good
profitability * H&m CEO says plans 35-40 new COS stores, 15-20 new & Other Stories
stores in 2014
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit