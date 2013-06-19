* March-May pretax 6.1 bln SEK vs consensus 6.3 bln
* Says June 1-17 local currency sales +14 pct
* Inventories higher than planned at end-Q2
* Says situation challenging in many big markets
* Shares up 1.2 pct, extend bounce from 6-month low
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, June 19 H&M, the world's
second-largest fashion retailer, posted a sharp rise in sales
since the start of June, driven by strong demand for full-price
items from its new collections more than discounted older unsold
items.
The June performance helped offset a greater-than-expected
drop in quarterly earnings at H&M, which like other fashion
companies has been squeezed by weak consumer demand in its main
European markets and chilly spring weather.
The Swedish company, whose biggest global rival is
Zara-owner Inditex, said sales rose 14 percent in local
currency terms in the first 17 days of June compared with the
same period a year ago, helped by its summer range featuring
imitation leather biker jackets and chiffon blouses.
Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said that although H&M
had entered its third quarter with higher inventories than
planned, June promotions had not started earlier than last year.
He said appetite for marked-down clothes was good but, more
notably, new collections were selling better than expected.
"What's great to see is that it's primarily full-price, the
new collections, that sells well," Persson told Reuters on
Wednesday. "That's where we over-achieve. There may of course be
pent-up demand from a cold spring, who knows. But it feels
good."
H&M's shares rose 1.2 percent to 227.5 crowns by midday,
extending a recovery since hitting a six-month low of 219 crowns
last week.
"(Q2) is slightly weaker than expected," DNB analyst Haakon
Aschehoug said, adding: "June sales to date are actually looking
a little bit better than expected, so it's a good start to Q3."
Still, the group warned that the situation remained
challenging in many of its major markets after second-quarter
earnings were hit by still-sluggish consumer morale and bad
weather in its main European market.
Pretax profit in March through May fell to 6.1 billion
crowns ($947 million) from a year-earlier 7.05 billion, compared
with a mean forecast of 6.3 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
NEGATIVE EFFECT
H&M, which last saw quarterly earnings fall in the fourth
quarter, said profits were also negatively affected again by
large long-term investments and currency translation effects.
With unusually chilly weather in March and April in Europe
leaving spring collections on the racks, H&M said markdowns
dragged its gross margin in the quarter to 61.1 percent from
61.7 percent a year earlier, in line with expectations.
H&M had previously said quarterly sales stood at 31.6
billion crowns, roughly unchanged from a year ago.
Inditex has weathered the European downturn better than H&M,
helped by faster emerging-market growth, but last week posted a
weak quarterly profit growth due to the cold weather and gloom
in its home market Spain.
Online retailers including Zalando and ASOS are
also starting to give chains such as H&M a run for their money,
with steep sales growth, albeit from relatively low levels.
H&M, which has rolled out Web stores at a relatively slow
pace, plans to launch online in the United States in August
after several delays.
Persson said H&M beginning in 2014 would speed up its online
expansion and launch Web stores in several countries each year.
"It is exciting countries that we are looking at, large markets
when it comes to retail and online trade," he told Reuters.
"It's a considerably faster expansion pace when it comes to
web stores than we have had historically," he said, adding H&M
was looking not only at Europe but also countries such as China,
where Inditex launched last year.
Barclays analyst Christodoulos Chaviaras said the online
expansion was positive. "The (Q2) report is a small miss, but it
actually gives hope to the long term investors given that now
they become serious about their online proposition," he said.
H&M shares, which are unchanged from a year ago while
Inditex is up 28 percent, trade at 21.2 times forecast 2013
earnings, below Inditex' 23.4 times multiple, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by David Holmes)