STOCKHOLM, June 19 H&M, the world's
second-largest fashion retailer, reported a sharp rise in sales
so far in June, with new collections selling well.
Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said that although H&M
had entered the third quarter with higher inventories than
planned, June promotions had not started earlier than last year
and appetite for marked-down clothes was good but more notably,
new collections were selling better than expected.
"What's great to see is that it's primarily full-price, the
new collections, that sells well," he told Reuters on Wednesday.
"That's where we over-achieve. There may of course be pent-up
demand from a cold spring, who knows. But it feels good."
