* Same store sales down 2 pct vs. -3.2 pct forecast
* Shares rise, outperforming market
(Adds background, analyst comment)
By Oskar von Bahr and Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 Swedish fashion group
Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) posted a second straight monthly
fall in sales at established stores in October as the global
slowdown bit further.
With recession stalking Europe and the U.S. economy
sluggish, consumers have been tightening their purse-strings
instead of splashing out on new fashion items.
Clothing sales in Germany, H&M's top market, fell 5 percent
in October after a 13 percent drop in September, according to
Textilwirtschaft, an industry publication.
H&M said same-store sales in October fell 2 percent, against
an average forecast for a drop of 3 percent in a Reuters
poll.
Euro zone retail sales fell 0.7 percent in September as the
worsening debt crisis in Europe spoiled consumers' appetite for
spending.
Unseasonably warm weather in northern Europe has also kept
shoppers from the stores.
Total turnover for H&M, including newly opened stores, rose
8 percent in local currencies, beating the poll average of a 6.3
percent rise.
"We know the market is very tough. We've had weak market
data both from Sweden and Germany, so it's an OK figure," said
one analyst who declined to be named.
Shares in the group, which provides no comment with its
monthly sales, were up 1.2 percent, outperforming the Stockholm
blue-chip index, which was down 1.25 percent.
"It looks really good. Given the warm weather, it is very
strong of H&M to achieve figures as good as this," said another
analyst.
H&M sales in stores open for a year or more have declined in
four of the last five months. The only exception was August,
when sales were flat. The figures contrast with its performance
last year, when in the last half of the year it was showing
same-store sales gains of between 3 and 14 percent.
Costs, mainly for cotton and labour, have also been rising,
and H&M blamed a warm autumn and global economic uncertainty for
a poor September, when same-store sales were down 7 percent.
H&M posted third-quarter pretax profit down 15 percent,
saying that while markets were challenging, it was gaining
market share. Sales from comparable stores fell 7 percent in
September compared with a year earlier.
Rival Inditex, owner of the Zara chain, and which
ranks as the world's no.1 apparel retailer, has said sales
growth has slowed since the end of July.
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr and Johan Ahlander; Editing by
Will Waterman)