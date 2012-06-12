* Collection to be sold online and at 230 stores worldwide
* Follows collections by Versace, Comme des Garcons, others
STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish budget clothing
retailer H&M said on Tuesday French fashion house
Maison Martin Margiela would design a collection of men's and
women's clothes to go on sale in its stores around the world in
November.
H&M has a tradition of getting fashion houses and designers
to produce collections for its shops and although volumes are
small, it hopes the gloss of names like Madonna, Stella
McCartney and Karl Lagerfeld will rub off on its business.
"We will bring together the contrasting universes of the two
houses in ways that will surprise all." Maison Martin Margiela
said in a statement.
H&M said the Maison Martin Margiela collection, which
includes accessories, will be sold online and in around 230 H&M
stores worldwide from November.
H&M, launched in 1947 and now run by the grandson of its
founder, has been struggling to cope with rising cotton prices
and labour costs over the last couple of years and has been
overtaken by arch-rival Inditex in terms of sales.
A decade ago, Inditex was smaller than H&M, but its sales
have grown fourfold, to $17.6 billion last year, while H&M's
sales have tripled to $15.5 billion.
H&M has around 2,500 stores in 44 countries.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Mark Potter)