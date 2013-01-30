* Pretax profit 6.6 bln SEK vs consensus 6.8 bln
* Gross margin 61.6 pct vs forecast 61.6 pct
* To open 325 new stores this year vs 304 in 2011/12
* Sees Q1 markdowns unchanged vs year-ago
* Shares down 2.8 percent
(Adds analyst comments, background)
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Hennes & Mauritz, the
world's No.2 fashion retailer, posted an unexpected drop in
quarterly earnings, hit by competition in tough European markets
and the cost of its expansion drive to take on bigger rival
Inditex.
The Swedish group does the bulk of its business in Europe,
where the region's debt crisis and rising unemployment have
dampened consumer spending.
At the same time, it has been making long-term investments
in online shopping and new chains of stores, such as the
recently-launched "& Other Stories," in a bid to catch up with
the broader offering of Spanish rival Inditex, which
runs the Zara chain and a string of other brands.
"These long-term investments have created cost increases and
to a great extent have not yet generated any revenue," chief
executive Karl-Johan Persson said on Wednesday.
"However, we consider these investments to be both necessary
and wise as they aim to secure future expansion and profits and
thereby further strengthen H&M's position," he added.
Pretax earnings in the September-November period fell to 6.6
billion Swedish crowns ($1.0 billion) from a year-earlier 6.8
billion, hit also by a strong crown. Analysts had on average
forecast an unchanged profit.
WEAK SALES
H&M said a tough economic backdrop led to widespread price
promotions and markdowns in the fashion industry, although its
own level of markdowns in relation to sales was the same as in
the fourth quarter of the year before.
Stocks were somewhat higher than planned at the end of the
period, although the group said markdowns in the first quarter
would also be around the same level as the year earlier.
Bernstein analysts said this would be a challenge,
particularly given the likely disruption to sales from snow.
"These are disappointing results, as management continues to
step up investment in both the product and longer term
initiatives, yet sales performance has not rebounded," they
said.
H&M predicted local-currency sales growth in January, the
second month of its fiscal year, of 5 percent, the weakest
figure since October, due to cold weather.
Its shares were down 2.8 percent to 228.5 crowns by 0945
GMT, within a European retail index down 0.2 percent.
H&M, present in 48 markets, said it would open a net 325
stores this year, with most planned in China and the United
States. It would also launch online sales in the United States.
It saw expansion opportunities in big European markets like
Russia, Germany, Britain, Italy, Poland and France as well.
"For the medium term, they're trying to develop more brands,
they're entering five new countries this year, they're laying
down 12 percent more space ... So in terms of their own
strategy, I actually think that they are sticking to it, and it
makes long-term sense," said UBS analyst Adam Cochrane.
H&M said its gross profit margin, which disappointed in the
third quarter, shrank to 61.6 percent from 61.9 percent,
matching forecasts. It proposed an unchanged dividend, as
expected, of 9.50 crowns per share.
($1 = 6.3815 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom. Editing by Patrick Lannin and
Mark Potter)