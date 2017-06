(Corrects first paragraph to show sales figures from October not September)

STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz AB on Tuesday posted a 2 percent drop in sales at established stores in October, better than forecast by analysts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 3 percent in like-for-like sales.

Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 8 percent in local currencies versus the poll average of a 6.3 percent rise.

H&M sales from comparable stores fell 7 percent in September compared with a year earlier. (Editing by David Holmes)