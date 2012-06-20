STOCKHOLM, June 20 Hennes & Mauritz,
the world's second-largest fashion retailer, posted a bigger
than expected rise in seecond-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday
and said its newest collections had been well received despite
tough macro economic conditions.
Pretax earnings stood at 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02
billion), compared with a year-ago 5.8 billion and a mean
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.6 billion.
"The year started well and the positive trend continued in
the second quarter," Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in
a statement.
"The spring collections have been well received by our
customers as shown by our increased market share in a fashion
retail market that continues to be challenging," he added.
($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)