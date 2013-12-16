BRIEF-Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
* Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year rose 10 percent in November, overshooting expectations.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.
Total sales in November - the final month of H&M's fiscal fourth quarter - were up 21 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.
Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 36.5 billion Swedish crowns ($5.5 billion), above a forecast of 36.1 billion and a year-earlier 32.5 billion.
($1 = 6.5845 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Elon Musk says Tesla semi truck unveil set for September- tweet
* DUC shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on April 20, 2017