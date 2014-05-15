STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales rose 17 percent in April, above a median forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total sales in March - the first month of H&M's fiscal first quarter - were up 13 percent in local currencies.

The total number of stores was 3,246 at the end of April against 2,881 a year earlier. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)