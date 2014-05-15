BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday its sales rose 17 percent in April, above a median forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Total sales in March - the first month of H&M's fiscal first quarter - were up 13 percent in local currencies.
The total number of stores was 3,246 at the end of April against 2,881 a year earlier. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd