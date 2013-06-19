BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
(Repeats to additional news alerts with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM, June 19 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Wednesday a slightly bigger drop than expected in fiscal second-quarter pretax earnings but said sales had gotten off to a good start in June.
H&M, whose biggest rival is Zara owner Inditex, said markdowns were higher than expected in the March-May period due to high inventories going into the quarter, and unexpectedly cold weather in key markets.
Pretax profit in the quarter was 6.13 billion Swedish crowns ($946.7 million), down from a year-earlier 7.05 billion, compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 6.31 billion. ($1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
LISBOA, March 31 O Fundo de Resolução (FR) acordou a venda de 75 pct do Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star, que vai injectar 750 milhões de euros (ME) iniciais no capital deste 'good bank' e mais 250 ME no prazo de 3 anos, ficando o FR com os restantes 25 pct, anunciou o Banco de Portugal (BP).
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatia's heavily indebted food and retail group Agrokor and a board of creditors have agreed "in principle" on the main elements of a standstill agreement which they expect to sign later on Friday, Erste Bank said in a statement.