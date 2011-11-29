STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Hennes & Mauritz said Italian fashion label Marni was to design a spring collection, the latest in a string of design partnerships aimed at boosting sales at the Swedish budget fashion chain.

H&M, the world's number two clothes retailer after Zara owner Inditex,, has previously linked itself with Madonna and Stella McCartney.

Marni will be the latest house to collaborate with H&M on an exclusive collection, following Comme des Garcons, Jimmy Choo, Lanvin, Karl Lagerfeld and, most recently, Versace.

H&M said Marni was famed for its "original prints and inventive spirit".

H&M, whose high street rivals include Gap, Marks & Spencer and Next, said in July it was to partner with soccer star David Beckham to sell his new range of underwear. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Dan Lalor)