STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Hennes & Mauritz
said Italian fashion label Marni was to design a spring
collection, the latest in a string of design partnerships aimed
at boosting sales at the Swedish budget fashion chain.
H&M, the world's number two clothes retailer after Zara
owner Inditex,, has previously linked itself with
Madonna and Stella McCartney.
Marni will be the latest house to collaborate with H&M on an
exclusive collection, following Comme des Garcons, Jimmy Choo,
Lanvin, Karl Lagerfeld and, most recently, Versace.
H&M said Marni was famed for its "original prints and
inventive spirit".
H&M, whose high street rivals include Gap, Marks &
Spencer and Next, said in July it was to partner
with soccer star David Beckham to sell his new range of
underwear.
