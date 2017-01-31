STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported on Tuesday a surprise rise in pretax profit for the September-November period and set a new growth target to increase local-currency turnover by 10 to 15 percent annually.

Pretax profit in H&M's fiscal fourth quarter rose to 7.41 billion crowns ($839 million) from a year earlier 7.15 billion, against a mean forecast for a 2 percent fall to 7.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.8306 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)