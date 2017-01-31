* Shares up 6.2 pct at 1450 GMT
* Q4 pretax 7.4 bln SEK vs consensus fcast 7.0 bln
* New growth target +10-15 pct local-currency sales growth
* Sees FY local-currency sales +10-15 pct vs yr-ago +7 pct
* Prel Jan local-currency sales +11 pct
By Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 Fashion retailer H&M
surprised investors on Tuesday with a small increase in
quarterly profit and said it would review its mix of stores and
brands, and invest more in e-commerce, lifting its shares to a
one-month high.
The world's No.2 apparel group after Zara owner Inditex
said it would check it had the right number of stores
and brands in each market and that around 70 to 80 new stores
this year would be brands other than its low-cost H&M chain.
A faster expansion for the newer brands, such as the
mid-market COS and & Other Stories, brings the group more in
line with Inditex, whose diversification has helped it to
outperform the Swedish group. Zara, the Spanish firm's biggest
chain, accounts for less than four in 10 of its stores.
H&M has branched into seven separate concepts in recent
years to broaden its customer base in the face of tougher
competition in the budget segment, and plans to launch one or
two more this year, but around nine of 10 stores are still its
main budget brand H&M.
"These concepts are strong and only at the beginning of
their expansion journey," Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson
said. "They will account for a new wave of growth."
H&M said it would open around a net 430 new stores this
year, a 10 percent rise compared with 11 percent in the past
year and more than some analysts expected.
Head of investor relations Nils Vinge said the store
portfolio review would probably mean a larger number of gross
store closures and gross new openings than last year.
Inditex also has a business model that often enables it to
respond more quickly than H&M to changes in demand. H&M said it
was investing in analytics and the automation of distribution
centres to speed up its own supply chain.
"With e-commerce and omnichannel the market is quickly
becoming increasingly complex, which means new demands for speed
and flexibility," Vinge said.
H&M said on Tuesday it would roll out e-commerce in six more
markets this year, taking it online in 41 of 69 markets at year
end. It is also replacing a decades-old store growth target with
a turnover target to reflect growing e-commerce.
The company is now aiming for annual local-currency sales
growth, including online sales, of 10-15 percent, and expects to
be within that range from this year on. In the fiscal year
2015/16, local-currency sales were up 7 percent.
Analysts have criticised H&M for not offering services such
as picking up items bought online in its stores and the company
responded on Tuesday by saying it would test "click-and-collect"
in Britain this year, was rolling out faster delivery options
and online returns in stores in some markets.
The group, whose profits have fallen for five straight
quarters, said its fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to
7.4 billion crowns ($839 million) from 7.2 billion in the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a 2
percent drop to 7.0 billion.
At 1450 GMT, H&M shares were up 6.2 percent at 251.5 crowns.
H&M, which had previously reported a weaker than-expected
turnover for the quarter, as well as for December, said sales
from Jan. 1-29 were up 11 percent in local currencies.
It cautioned cost inflation and currency moves would have
slightly negative effects this quarter on purchasing costs, and
there would be more markdowns than a year ago due to the
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.
($1 = 8.8306 Swedish crowns)
