STOCKHOLM, March 28 Hennes & Mauritz,
the world's second-largest fashion retailer, posted a much
smaller-than-expected rise in first-quarter pretax earnings on
Thursday, blaming higher costs and discounts.
Pretax earnings profit at the Swedish budget apparel firm
came in at 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($554 million) for the
fiscal first quarter versus a year-ago 3.5 billion and a mean
forecast of 4.2 billion in a Reuters poll of 18 analysts.
The company said March 1-27 sales were up 22 percent in
local currencies compared to the same period a year ago.
H&M said it would open a new line of stores next year, but
gave no further details.
($1 = 6.6818 Swedish crowns)