STOCKHOLM, June 15 Hennes & Mauritz,
the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday
sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local
currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1
percent drop.
Total sales in May, the last month of the Swedish budget
apparel firm's fiscal second quarter, were up 12 percent from a
year earlier compared with a mean forecast for an 8 percent
increase.
Turnover in the full March-May quarter grew 15 percent from
a year earlier to 31.7 billion Swedish crowns ($4.52 billion),
just topping a forecast for 31.3 billion crowns. H&M's regular
quarterly earnings report is scheduled for June 20.
($1 = 7.0190 Swedish crowns)
