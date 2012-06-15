STOCKHOLM, June 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1 percent drop.

Total sales in May, the last month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal second quarter, were up 12 percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for an 8 percent increase.

Turnover in the full March-May quarter grew 15 percent from a year earlier to 31.7 billion Swedish crowns ($4.52 billion), just topping a forecast for 31.3 billion crowns. H&M's regular quarterly earnings report is scheduled for June 20. ($1 = 7.0190 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek, editing by Patrick Lannin)