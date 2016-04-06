BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
STOCKHOLM, April 6 Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz posted on Wednesday a fiscal first-quarter pretax profit which was down almost as much as the market expected, while preliminary March sales grew 2 percent in local currencies.
Dented by currency translation effects and markdowns, pretax profit in December through February fell to 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($405.5 mln) from a year-earlier 4.7 billion, against a mean forecast of 3.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1375 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.