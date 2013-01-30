BRIEF-Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 & 2017 Tacoma vehicles
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Hennes & Mauritz told a news conference: * estimates investments at around 7-7.5 billion sek in 2013
* Toyota recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Tacoma vehicles
DETROIT, June 1U.S. automakers on Thursday reported flat May sales after two months of declines, and that was enough for investors to bid up shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.