BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales increased 10 percent in May in local currencies, beating a forecast of 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net sales in March through May, H&M's fiscal second quarter, totalled 45.9 billion crowns ($5.58 billion), up from a year-ago 37.8 billion and above a forecast 44.7 billion.
H&M is due to publish its full fiscal second-quarter earnings report on June 25.
($1 = 8.2239 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.