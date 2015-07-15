'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 14 percent year-on-year rise in June sales in local currencies, in line with a preliminary reading.
Sweden's H&M said June sales were positively affected by calender effects of around 3 percentage points.
H&M had already reported a 14 percent rise in the June 1 through June 23 period, after a 10 percent increase in its March-May fiscal second quarter.
The world's biggest fashion retailer, Inditex, saw local-currency sales rise 14 percent from Feb. 1 to June 7.
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.