STOCKHOLM, July 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday a 14 percent year-on-year rise in June sales in local currencies, in line with a preliminary reading.

Sweden's H&M said June sales were positively affected by calender effects of around 3 percentage points.

H&M had already reported a 14 percent rise in the June 1 through June 23 period, after a 10 percent increase in its March-May fiscal second quarter.

The world's biggest fashion retailer, Inditex, saw local-currency sales rise 14 percent from Feb. 1 to June 7.

