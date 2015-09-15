STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Swedish budget fashion
retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 1
percent in August in local currencies from a year earlier,
lagging a mean forecast for a 6 percent rise in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
"Sales in August were negatively affected by the
unseasonably warm weather in many of the H&M group's
large markets in Europe," H&M said in a statement.
Net sales in June through August, H&M's fiscal third
quarter, totalled 46.0 billion crowns ($5.57 billion), up from a
year-ago 38.8 billion and just above the mean forecast for 45.8
billion.
H&M is due to publish its full fiscal third-quarter earnings
report on Sept. 24.
($1 = 8.2578 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)