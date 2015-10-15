BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz , the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported an 11 percent year-on-year rise in September sales in local currencies on Thursday, just below a preliminary reading.
H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex by sales and value, had already reported a 12 percent rise in the Sept. 1-22 period, saying sales took off again in the month as the weather became more normal, after August was hit by unseasonably warm weather in key markets.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason