STOCKHOLM, March 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 10 percent in February in local currencies from a year earlier, just below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for an 11 percent rise.

The group said in a statement sales in February were positively affected by around 2 percentage points due to the leap day on Feb. 29.

Net sales in December through February, H&M's fiscal first quarter, totalled 43.7 billion crowns ($5.24 billion), up from a year-ago 40.3 billion, slightly below a mean forecast of 44.0 billion.

H&M is due to publish its full first-quarter earnings report on April 6.

($1 = 8.3448 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)