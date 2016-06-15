BRIEF-OrotonGroup says underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be about $2m to $3m for FY17
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday sales rose 9 percent in May in local currencies from a year earlier, slightly below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 10 percent rise.
Net sales in March through May, H&M's fiscal second quarter, totalled 46.9 billion crowns ($5.6 billion), up from a year-ago 45.9 billion, below a forecast 47.7 billion.
H&M is due to publish its full second-quarter earnings report on June 22. ($1 = 8.3153 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.