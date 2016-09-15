STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 Budget fashion retailer
Hennes & Mauritz said on Thursday local-currency
turnover in August was up 7 percent from a year earlier, much
below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 13
percent rise.
"Sales development in August had a very good start.
But sales were negatively affected in the second half of the
month by exceptionally hot weather in most of the group's
markets," Sweden's H&M said in a statement.
It was, meanwhile, the first month since September 2015 that
growth was faster than a year earlier.
Net sales in June through August, H&M's fiscal third
quarter, totalled 49.0 billion crowns ($5.8 billion), up from a
year-ago 46.0 billion but below a forecast 50.0 billion.
($1 = 8.4985 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)