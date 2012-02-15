* Jan total sales up 12 pct in local currencies
* Analyst rise probably on the back of markdowns
(Adds detail, background, analyst)
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 World no.2 fashion
retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday sales at
its established stores grew in January for a second consecutive
month, by 3 percent in local currencies.
The budget clothing firm and rivals such as Zara owner
Inditex have had to slash prices to shift a build-up of
stock caused by unusually mild weather and a squeeze on consumer
spending in recent months.
"It has been a time of great uncertainty on the different
markets. We see that sales in January are still okay, probably
based on heavy discounting, but still a good development,"
Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said.
"We saw Gap delivering negative same-store sales growth for
January, so compared to competitors, H&M is still doing all
right," he said.
U.S. fashion retailer GAP's like-for-like sales
shrank 4 percent in January.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected H&M,
which makes the bulk of sales in Europe, to increase
like-for-like sales by 2.5 percent.
H&M's total January turnover, including stores opened in the
past year, rose 12 percent in local currencies, matching a
preliminary figure.
H&M last month said markdowns would be large in the current
quarter and it was braced for tough times in many markets this
year, as it posted a surprise fifth straight drop in quarterly
profit, for the September-November period.
Shares in H&M, with around 2,500 stores in 43 countries, was
up 0.6 percent in early trading, roughly in line with the STOXX
Europe 600 retail index.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Erica Billingham)