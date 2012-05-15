* Total sales fall 1 pct
* Comparable store sales fall 10 pct, first drop since Nov
* Negative calendar effects, cold weather weighed
* Shares rise 1.6 pct
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, May 15 World number two fashion chain
H&M reported its worst monthly sales figures for more
than 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, reflecting unfavourably cold
weather which sapped demand for spring clothes and economic
uncertainty in key markets.
The group, which trails Zara owner Inditex in sales
and market value, reported a drop in total sales of 1 percent in
local currencies, compared with a Reuters poll mean forecast for
no change, the first fall since August 2009.
Sales at stores open a year or more dropped 10 percent, in
line with expectations but the first fall since November last
year and the biggest drop since August 2009.
"Sales in April have mainly been affected by unfavourable
weather, but also by a very negative calendar effect," the
company, said in a statement.
H&M, which makes the bulk of its sales in Europe, cautioned
last month about the weather and calendar effects in April after
it posted a spike in March sales on the back of the reverse
situation - warm weather and positive calendar effects.
"Last month was very good and we see the negative effect
this month. It is pretty much in line, but overall it is not as
bad as it could be," Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said.
"All in all, I expect good top line development and good
developments in costs and earnings. (This will be) a better year
for H&M, in my opinion. But we will probably see a lot of
macroeconomic uncertainty this year as well," he said.
In Germany, H&M's single biggest market, clothing sales fell
12 percent in April according to industry data.
H&M, with some 2,500 stores in more than 40 countries, last
year saw demand ease in the crisis-hit euro zone and price
competition worsened. It is struggling with rising wages in
manufacturing centres in Asia and higher transport costs.
H&M's shares rose 1.6 percent to 228.20 crowns at 0800 GMT,
outperforming the wider market in Stockholm.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)