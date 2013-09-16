* Like-for-like sales in Aug +4 pct vs consensus +3 pct
* Total including new stores +14 pct vs consensus +13 pct
* Q3 sales 32.0 bln SEK vs consensus 31.8 bln SEK
(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Fashion retailer Hennes &
Mauritz said on Monday sales at stores open at least a
year rose a slightly more-than-expected 4 percent in August, the
biggest rise in eleven months.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
a 3 percent rise in local currencies.
Total sales in August - the final month of H&M's fiscal
third quarter - were up 14 percent in local currencies, above a
forecast of 13 percent.
Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 32.0
billion Swedish crowns ($4.9 billion), compared with a forecast
of 31.8 billion and up from a year-earlier 28.8 billion.
Clothing retailers have had tough times in Europe as
consumers have been reluctant to spend in the face of economic
uncertainty.
H&M saw sales in stores open a year or more fall each month
from October 2012 through March this year. Like-for-like sales
have stabilized since then, although they fell again
unexpectedly in July.
H&M, which makes most of its sales in Europe, did not
comment on the figures. It said it had 2,964 stores on Aug. 31,
up from 2,629 a year earlier.
H&M shares are up 11 percent this year, outperforming larger
rival Inditex whose shares are up 4.3 percent. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 10 percent.
($1 = 6.5678 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)