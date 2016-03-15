* H&M Feb local-currency sales +10 pct vs f'cast +11
* Inditex had reported +15 pct in 5 weeks from Feb. 1
* H&M Dec-Feb sales 43.7 bln SEK vs fcast 44.0 bln
* Shares fall 2.6 percent
(Adds detail, comment, Inditex)
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Swedish budget fashion firm
Hennes & Mauritz's sales growth missed forecasts in
February, despite a pick up due to price cuts that are expected
to dent its quarterly profit.
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer after Zara
owner Inditex, warned in late January that markdowns to
shift winter stocks, after unusually warm weather in key
markets, would hit December to February results, which are its
fiscal first quarter.
Sales in February increased 10 percent in local currency
terms from a year earlier, just below a mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts of an 11 percent rise. H&M's growth in
sales was 7 percent in January and 10 percent in December.
H&M shares were 2.6 percent lower at 0840 GMT on Tuesday,
after it posted net sales in December through February of 43.7
billion crowns ($5.2 billion), up from a year-ago figure of 40.3
billion but below a mean forecast of 44.0 billion.
Bernstein analyst Jamie Merrimann said markdowns were
probably at the high end of management's forecasts, leading to
further pressure on her gross quarterly margin expectations.
H&M, which in January also warned high purchasing costs due
to a strong dollar would weigh on quarterly margins, is due to
publish its full earnings report for the period on April 6.
"The low-light of that quarter is likely to be a very weak
gross margin, with profitability hurt by dollar strength and
post-Christmas mark-downs," Societe Generale analyst Anne
Critchlow said.
H&M, which has most sales in Europe, where Germany is its
no.1 market, sources more in Asia in U.S. dollars than Inditex.
Inditex, which has been less exposed to unexpected weather
swings in Northern Europe, and which has a distribution model
that differs from H&M's, said last week its sales in the five
weeks from Feb. 1 were up 15 percent.
Societe Generale's Critchlow said the differences between
H&M and Inditex are increasingly apparent.
"Inditex is less affected by dollar strength due to its
reliance on close-to-home sourcing for 65 percent of its
product," she said.
"Gross margin weakness due to markdowns is not typically a
feature of Inditex's reporting because of the short lead-time
model, which brings accuracy benefits when ordering product from
suppliers".
($1 = 8.3448 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)