* Nov same-store sales down 1 pct yr/yr vs +0.4 pct forecast
* Total Nov sales up 9 pct yr/yr vs +10.2 forecast
* Q4 total turnover rose to 30.9 bln crowns
* Shares down 0.6 pct, underperforming sector
By Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 Swedish fashion group
Hennez & Mauritz (H&M) posted a third straight monthly
fall in sales at established stores in November as economic woes
and unusually warm autumn weather across its main markets kept
customers away from the shops.
With the euro zone deep in a debt crisis and global economic
growth looking sluggish, consumers have held back on spending
instead of splurging on new fashion items. Meanwhile,
unseasonable temperatures have limited the demand for winter
wear.
In November, sales at comparable H&M stores -- open for a
year or more -- fell 1 percent, missing a mean forecast for a
0.4 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts. Forecasts ranged
between minus 4 and plus 4 percent.
"It indicates that they are growing roughly in line with the
market. It seems quite reasonable, but we had expected they
would grow slightly faster," said Christian Anderson, an analyst
at Swedbank.
Total turnover at the world's second biggest apparel
retailer, which recently launched a collection by Italian
fashion icon Donatella Versace, rose 9 percent in local
currencies in November, missing the poll average of a 10.2
percent rise.
"I was a bit disappointed this morning. We saw Inditex's
third quarter yesterday, and they managed to increase both sales
and earnings more than H&M," said Nicolaj Jeppesen, an analyst
at Sydbank.
Sales at H&M rival Inditex eased in its fiscal
third quarter but returned to normal growth in the first six
weeks of the fourth quarter, starting Nov. 1, the owner of the
Zara brand said on Wednesday.
"To me it's quite surprising since we know that H&M are
doing some heavy discounting and a lot of campaign work. We got
the impression that Inditex didn't discount as much", Jeppesen
said.
Shares at H&M, which provides no comment with its monthly
sales, were down 0.67 percent at 0901 GMT, underperforming a 0.5
percent gain in the European retail sector.
DOWNTURN BITES
Sales in comparable stores at H&M have fallen for the past
six months with the exception of August, when they were flat,
reflecting weaker consumer confidence globally.
U.S. retail sales grew at their slowest pace in five months
in November, tempering expectations for a strong Christmas
shopping season. In the euro area, October retail sales rose
slightly on the month, but economists said future prospects were
poor.
H&M, with almost 2,500 stores in 43 countries, is often seen
as better positioned to cope with a downturn than many others,
thanks to its geographic spread and focus on catwalk fashion at
low prices.
But analysts fear that the unusually warm weather across
many markets this autumn has dented consumer appetite for new
winter coats and knitwear, leading to more markdowns that might
hurt profit margins in the fourth quarter and beyond.
"I expect the margins to be lower than those of Inditex and
what we normally see from H&M. I expect an EBIT margin of around
18 percent (in the fourth quarter). They have delivered above 20
in the past", Jeppesen said, citing markdowns and high cotton
prices.
In H&M's fiscal fourth quarter to November, sales excluding
value-added tax rose to 30.9 billion Swedish crowns ($4.4
billion) from 29.7 billion a year earlier and below 31.4 billion
crowns seen in a Reuters poll.
Full fourth-quarter results are due on Jan. 26.