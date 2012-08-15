* July comparable sales up 2 percent, vs 2.7 pct forecast
* Total sales growth 11 percent, vs 11 percent forecast
* Third consecutive month of growth, just below consensus
* Shares down 0.2 percent
(Adds detail, analyst quote)
By Anna Ringstrom and Sandra Jansson
STOCKHOLM, Aug 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the
world's second-largest fashion retailer, said sales grew for a
third straight month in July, despite gloom in its biggest
market Germany, in a sign of robust demand for budget clothes
from austerity-hit shoppers.
The fast-expanding Swedish budget fashion group, which does
not comment on its monthly sales data, said on Wednesday sales
at stores open a year or more rose 2 percent in local currencies
in July, compared with a forecast for 2.7 percent.
Total sales, including newly opened stores, were up 11
percent, against a forecast for 12.4 percent.
H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex by most
measures, has weathered the downturn relatively well as shoppers
focus on cheap fashion.
H&M, present in 44 countries and expanding in emerging
markets, has the bulk of its business in Europe. In Germany,
clothing sales overall shrank for a fourth straight month in
July, declining 3 percent, according to industry publication
Textilwirtschaft.
"In light of market data ... this shows H&M is doing
relatively well," Nordea analyst Stefan Stjernholm said.
"Looking at H&M this year, we know it is a really tough
market. Given that, I think H&M has delivered a good sales
development overall."
H&M shares were down 0.2 percent at 0800 GMT, with a
European retail index down 0.4 percent.
Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said Europe may well have
dragged on sales in July, with the increase coming on the back
of growth in North America.
"Consumer confidence and the general market sentiment (in
Europe) is quite weak and we expect that to continue. So, we
need to see that they can increase sales in North America and
improve their position in Asia," he said.
July is the second month of H&M's fiscal third quarter. In
June, like-for-like sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 13
percent ahead. In the first half of the year, like-for-like
sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 12 percent.
Beside overall market weakness, analysts worry about the
longer term effect of the weak euro on H&M, which buys the bulk
of its goods in dollars, has Europe as its biggest market and
translates its profit into the strong Swedish crown.
The crown is near a 12-year high against the euro, which has
also lost ground against the dollar.
H&M said it had a total 2,603 stores at the end of July,
matching its target of growing its number of stores by 10-15
percent annually.
(Editing by David Holmes and Dan Lalor)