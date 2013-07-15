BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Like-for-like sales +3 pct vs consensus +4 pct
* Total including new stores +13 pct vs preliminary +14 (Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Comparable sales at budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz grew at their fastest pace in nine months in June helped by strong demand for new collections.
Sales at stores open a year or more were up 3 percent in local currencies from a year ago. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 4 percent rise.
Total local-currency sales at H&M, the world's second-biggest apparel retailer after Zara owner Inditex , were up 13 percent.
H&M had already unveiled 14 percent growth in the first 17 days of June, indicating a healthy start to its fiscal third quarter after consumer gloom and bad weather in its main market, Europe, led to more markdowns than planned and a larger profit drop than expected in the second quarter.
Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said at the time that new lines, more so than marked-down older items, had sold surprisingly well to date in June. But he cautioned this could be down to pent-up demand after chilly weather held back spring shopping, rather than a rise in underlying demand.
Apparel firms have faced tough times in Europe as the economic downturn and uncertain outlook make consumers hold on tighter to their wallets, and H&M has seen competition toughen in its low-price segment.
H&M, which has the bulk of its business in Europe, did not comment on the data on Monday.
H&M's shares, which are down 3 percent from a year ago but up 6 percent this year, trade at 22.8 times forecast 2013 earnings, closing in on Inditex' 23.4 times multiple, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Niklas Pollard)
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X