* Like-for-like sales -1 pct vs consensus +1 pct
* Total including new stores +9 pct vs consensus +10 pct
STOCKHOLM Aug 15 The world's second-biggest
apparel retailer Hennes & Mauritz on Thursday
unexpectedly posted a small decrease in July like-for-like
sales, the first monthly drop since March.
Sales in stores open at least a year at the Swedish budget
fashion firm were down 1 percent in local currencies in July
from a year earlier, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll
of analysts for a 1 percent rise.
Total sales in the month - the second of H&M's fiscal third
quarter - were up 9 percent in local currencies, against a
forecast for a 10 percent rise.
Apparel firms have faced tough times in Europe as the
economic downturn and uncertain outlook make consumers hold on
tighter to their wallets, and H&M has seen competition toughen
in its low-price segment.
H&M, which has the bulk of business in Europe, did not
comment on the data on Thursday. It said it had 2,940 stores on
July 31, up from 2,603 a year earlier.
The quarter had had a healthy start with comparable sales up
3 percent in June, their fastest pace in 9 months. In the second
quarter, consumer gloom and bad weather in Europe led to more
markdowns than planned and a larger profit drop than expected.
Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in mid-June that new
collections had sold surprisingly well to date. But he cautioned
this could be down to pent-up demand after chilly weather held
back spring shopping, rather than a rise in underlying demand.
H&M's shares, which are up nearly 10 percent this year,
trade at 23.8 times forecast 2013 earnings, just below biggest
rival Inditex' 24.9 times multiple, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)