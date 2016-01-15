* December local currency sales +10 pct
* Analysts wary on gross margin
(Adds comment, detail, share price)
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 The world's second-biggest
fashion retailer, Hennes & Mauritz, reported
better-than-expected December sales growth on Friday despite
unusually warm weather in Europe and North America that hurt
rivals.
Local currency total turnover in December, including the
crucial Christmas period, rose 10 percent from a year earlier,
against a forecast 8 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The pace in December, the first month of H&M's fiscal
2015/16 year, was more than twice as high as in November,
although compared with a year earlier, growth slowed.
The sales figure includes newly-opened stores and is not a
like-for-like comparison.
As in 2014, an unusually warm autumn has dented many fashion
chains' sales of winter garments, and temperatures stayed
unexpectedly high in many of H&M's key markets in December as
well.
"It .. certainly looks good relative to most competitors in
a difficult December for clothing retailers, also bearing in
mind H&M's strong prior-year comparative," said Societe Generale
analyst Anne Critchlow. "It's the first upside surprise on
trading for at least 4 months".
The news sent H&M's shares up 3 percent, although analysts
cautioned the sales growth risked being boosted by large
markdowns, which would further dent gross margins already under
pressure from large investments and purchase costs.
H&M, which does the bulk of its business in Europe, did not
comment on its December figure. Whether sales were helped by
markdowns, the opening of a large number of new stores in
November or well-received new collections will likely remain
unclear until its first-quarter report.
"We estimate like-for-like sales growth of 0.5 percent -
which is better than expectations but not as high as we think
H&M would need in order to leverage fixed-cost growth," said
Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman.
"The other question ... is how much of that will be driven
by promotion given the warm November and what will the
corresponding effect be on margin," she said.
In Germany, H&M's single-biggest market, the clothing sector
was down 1 percent in December, according to industry data.
Rivals that have reported weak pre-Christmas sales include
American GAP and Britain's Next and Marks and
Spencer.
Biggest rival Inditex, with Zara its largest brand,
has reported a relatively strong 15 percent increase in local
currency sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 3 but has yet to open the
books on the Christmas season.
H&M's full-year 2014/15 report, due on Jan. 28, will show
whether markdowns have hit fourth-quarter results following
slower than expected sales in the period.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Adrian Croft)