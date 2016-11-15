STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Budget fashion retailer Hennes
& Mauritz reported on Tuesday a 10 percent year-on-year
increase in local-currency sales in October, roughly matching
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a 9.5
percent increase in October, which is the second month of the
Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter.
In September, growth was a mere 1 percent, for which H&M
blamed unseasonably warm weather in key European markets which
left autumn-wear unsold.
Analysts had expected a pickup in October from September
helped by chillier weather and markdowns following unexpectedly
weak August and September sales.
On an annual basis, sales growth at H&M has with the
exception of August been slower every month since October 2015.
H&M did not comment on the sales figure. It is due to
publish its fourth-quarter report on Jan. 31.
