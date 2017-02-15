STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Fashion retailer H&M on Wednesday reported an 8 percent increase in local-currency sales in January, but the pick up was smaller than indicated in a preliminary reading.

The earlier flash reading for January, the second month of H&M's fiscal third quarter, was 11 percent and included a negative calendar effect of 2-percentage points.

H&M did not comment further on the updated sales figure. In December, growth was 6 percent while in January 2016, it was 7 percent.

