STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales rose by 1 percent in April, the first rise after six straight months of decline, but the rise was much smaller than expected.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 5.6 percent rise in local currencies sales by stores open for a year or more.

Total sales, which include those in stores open less than a year, were up 11 percent, lagging a forecast for a 14.6 percent rise. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)