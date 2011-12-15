(Repeats to additional news alert with no change to text)
STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Sweden's Hennes &
Mauritz, the world's second-biggest apparel retailer,
posted on Thursday a one percent drop in local-currency turnover
at established stores in November, missing a consensus forecast
for a narrow rise.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a year-on-year rise
of 0.4 percent in the stores open a year or more, with forecasts
ranging from minus 4 to plus 4 percent.
In October, like-for-like sales were down 2 percent.
Including new stores, the budget fashion maker's sales were
up 9 percent, missing an expected 10.2 percent rise.
Net sales for the September-November period, H&M's
fiscal fourth quarter, landed at 30.9 billion Swedish crowns
($4.4 billion), against a forecast for 31.4 billion.
($1 = 7.0180 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Veronica Ek)