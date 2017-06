STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Swedish budget fashion group Hennes & Mauritz said on Wednesday its sales at established stores rose 3 percent in January compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a 2.5 percent rise.

Forecasts in the poll ranged from a rise of 1 percent to a 4 percent gain.

Total turnover -- including stores opened in the past year -- rose 12 percent in local currencies. H&M had previously said that total sales grew 12 percent in the Jan. 1-24 period.