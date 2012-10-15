STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Monday sales at stores open a year or more grew 6 percent in local currencies in September, above a Reuters poll forecast for 4 percent growth.

Total sales in September, the first month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal fourth quarter, were up 15 percent from a year earlier, just above the mean forecast and a preliminary figure unveiled late September for a 14 percent increase.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)