BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
STOCKHOLM Dec 17 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday sales at stores open a year or more shrank 1 percent in November, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 3 percent drop.
Total sales in November, the last month of the Swedish budget apparel firm's fiscal year, were up 7 percent from a year earlier in local currencies, just above a mean forecast for a 6 percent increase.
Turnover in the full September-November quarter grew 5 percent from a year earlier to 32.5 billion crowns ($4.9 billion), matching expectations.
($1 = 6.6883 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.