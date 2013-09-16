STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Swedish budget fashion
retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in
stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in August,
overshooting expectations.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
a 3 percent rise in local currencies.
Total sales in August - the final month of H&M's fiscal third
quarter - were up 14 percent in local currencies, above a
forecast of 13 percent.
Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 32.0
billion Swedish crowns, slightly above a forecast of 31.8
billion and up from a year-earlier 28.8 billion.
