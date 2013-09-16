STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Monday its sales in stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in August, overshooting expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3 percent rise in local currencies.

Total sales in August - the final month of H&M's fiscal third quarter - were up 14 percent in local currencies, above a forecast of 13 percent.

Net quarterly sales, excluding sales tax, totalled 32.0 billion Swedish crowns, slightly above a forecast of 31.8 billion and up from a year-earlier 28.8 billion.

