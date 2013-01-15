(Corrects dateline to Jan 15 from Jan 14)
STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the
world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Tuesday a
smaller-than expected 2 percent drop in December sales at stores
open a year or more.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for
a 4 percent like-for-like sales drop.
Total sales in December, the first month of the Swedish
budget apparel firm's fiscal year, were up 8 percent from a year
earlier in local currencies, beating a forecast for a 5 percent
increase.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)