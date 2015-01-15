BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
STOCKHOLM Jan 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, posted on Thursday a 15 percent rise in December sales from a year ago, beating forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a 13 percent rise.
The Swedish budget fashion firm is due to report full-year figures on Jan. 28. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.