BRIEF-Thrace Plastics Co SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 19 Thrace Plastics Co SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2omp8SK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday its sales rose 12 percent in June in local currencies, beating a forecast of 10 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The world's second-biggest fashion reatiler after Inditex said sales in June, the first month of its fiscal third quarter, were affected by negative calendar effects of 3 to 4 percentage points.
May sales, up 19 percent, had been positively affected by calendar effects of the same size.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
LONDON, April 19 The British government will flag "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes its response to an investigation by the country's competition watchdog into the retail energy market, energy minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.